Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)