Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44027 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
