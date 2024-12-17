flag
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44027 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

