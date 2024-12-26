United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "XX"
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Unite
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28617 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
