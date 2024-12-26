flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "XX"

Obverse Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XX" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XX" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Unite
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28617 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Unite 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English gold coins English coins Unite Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access