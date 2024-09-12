flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "III" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "III"

Obverse Threepence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "III" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "III" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "III". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Schulman - November 15, 2014
Seller Schulman
Date November 15, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 30, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - January 8, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - December 8, 2004
Seller CNG
Date December 8, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access