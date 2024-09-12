United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "III" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "III"
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "III". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
