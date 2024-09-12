Threepence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "III" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "III". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (4) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)