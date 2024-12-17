flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "VI" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "VI"

Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "VI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "VI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "VI". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition VF
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - October 16, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

