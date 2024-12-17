United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "VI" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "VI"
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "VI". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1660 "Third issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
