flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "IIII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "IIII"

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "IIII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 61425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access