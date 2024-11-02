United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "IIII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "IIII"
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "IIII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 61425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Schulman (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search