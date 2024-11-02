Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "IIII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "IIII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 61425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

