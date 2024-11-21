flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1660 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1660
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1660 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
4014 $
Price in auction currency 3250 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2025 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 22, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1660 at auction CNG - January 12, 2011
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1660?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1660 is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1660?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1660 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1660?

To sell the Shilling 1660 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

