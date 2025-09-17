flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,92 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1649-1660)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - October 21, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) is 210 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
