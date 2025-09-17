2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,92 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1649-1660)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) is 210 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660)?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1649-1660) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.