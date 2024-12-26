United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "V"
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
For the sale of Crown 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
