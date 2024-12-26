flag
Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "V"

Obverse Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "V" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "V" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

