Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)