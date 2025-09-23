flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1649-1660) (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Penny no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Penny no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,48 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1649-1660)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:370 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1649-1660) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1649-1660) . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12208 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - June 26, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - June 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction CNG - June 4, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJune 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Spink - April 2, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Penny no date (1649-1660) at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Penny no date (1649-1660)?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1649-1660) is 370 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1649-1660)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1649-1660) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1649-1660)?

To sell the Penny no date (1649-1660) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1649All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins PennyNumismatic auctions