Penny no date (1649-1660) (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,48 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1649-1660)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1649-1660) . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12208 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Penny no date (1649-1660)?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1649-1660) is 370 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1649-1660)?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1649-1660) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1649-1660)?
To sell the Penny no date (1649-1660) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.