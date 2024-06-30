flag
Threepence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "III" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "III". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - November 21, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2012
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - September 17, 2003
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

