United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "III" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "III"
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "III". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
