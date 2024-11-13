flag
Twopence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "II"

Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Coinhouse - June 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2012
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
