Twopence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

