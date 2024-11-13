United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "II"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
