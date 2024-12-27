United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "VI" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "VI"
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "VI". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
For the sale of Sixpence 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
