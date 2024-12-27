flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "VI" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "VI"

Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "VI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "VI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "VI". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
3602 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
