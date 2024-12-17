flag
Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". With rose below bust (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: With rose below bust

Obverse Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" With rose below bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" With rose below bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". With rose below bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1269 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Rauch - October 20, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
