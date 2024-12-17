United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". With rose below bust (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: With rose below bust
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1662
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". With rose below bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1269 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
