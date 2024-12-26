flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Broad 1662 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Broad 1662 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Broad 1662 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Broad
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Broad 1662 . This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
21359 $
Price in auction currency 16000 GBP
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
16487 $
Price in auction currency 13500 GBP
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
Seller DNW
Date January 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
Seller DNW
Date January 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
Seller DNW
Date January 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Broad 1662 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of Broad 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

