Broad 1662 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Broad 1662 . This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

