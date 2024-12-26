United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Broad 1662 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Broad
- Year 1662
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Broad 1662 . This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
21359 $
Price in auction currency 16000 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
16487 $
Price in auction currency 13500 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
