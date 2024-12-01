flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". Without rose below bust (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Without rose below bust

Obverse Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" Without rose below bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" Without rose below bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". Without rose below bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
16450 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1662 "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
