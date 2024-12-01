United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". Without rose below bust (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Without rose below bust
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1662
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1662 "First laureated bust". Without rose below bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
16450 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
