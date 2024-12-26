Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)