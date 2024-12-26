flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

