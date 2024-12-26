United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
