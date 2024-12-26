flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 33,350. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4490 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2791 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

