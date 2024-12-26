United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1665
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 33,350. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4490 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2791 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search