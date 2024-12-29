flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1665

Gold coins

Obverse Two guinea 1665 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1665 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1665 First laureated bust
Obverse Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust
Obverse Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1665 Third laureate bust Elephant
Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1665 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1665 Second laureate bust
Crown 1665 Second laureate bust
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
