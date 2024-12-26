United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1665
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.
