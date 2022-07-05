United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1665 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1665
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1665 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3160 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
