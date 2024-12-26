flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1561 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

