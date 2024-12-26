United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1667
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1667 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Nihon (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1561 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
