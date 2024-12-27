flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1667

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1667 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1667 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1667 Third laureate bust
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1667 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1667 Second laureate bust
Crown 1667 Second laureate bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 60
Obverse Halfcrown 1667 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1667 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1667 Third laureate bust
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
