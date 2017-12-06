flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
4689 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2005
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2005
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

