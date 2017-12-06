United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1667
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1667 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
4689 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
