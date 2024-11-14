flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.

United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
