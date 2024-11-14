United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1667
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search