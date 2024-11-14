Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1667 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place February 28, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (30) F (23) VG (2) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (6) VF25 (3) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Lockdales Auctioneers (1)

London Coins (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numis.be (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Sedwick (1)

Spink (10)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (1)