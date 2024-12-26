Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) VF (8) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)