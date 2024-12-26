United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- GINZA (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
