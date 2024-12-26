flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
