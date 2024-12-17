flag
Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6599 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
