Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6599 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
