Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (2) FR (2) PO (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)