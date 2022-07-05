flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Spink (6)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2005
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2005
Condition PO
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

