United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Spink (6)
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
