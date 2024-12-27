flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1685

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1685 First laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1685 First laureate head
Guinea 1685 First laureate head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 62
Obverse Guinea 1685 First laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1685 First laureate head
Guinea 1685 First laureate head Elephant and castle
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 29

Silver coins (Charles II)

Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins (James II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1685 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1685 First laureated bust
Halfcrown 1685 First laureated bust
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse Shilling 1685
Reverse Shilling 1685
Shilling 1685
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse Shilling 1685
Reverse Shilling 1685
Shilling 1685 Plume in centre only
Average price 34000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1685
Reverse Threepence 1685
Threepence 1685
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Penny 1685
Reverse Penny 1685
Penny 1685
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1685
Reverse Farthing 1685
Farthing 1685
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 5

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1685
Reverse Halfpenny 1685
Halfpenny 1685
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Farthing 1685 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Farthing 1685 Cuirassed bust
Farthing 1685 Cuirassed bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 27
