United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
