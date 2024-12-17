Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (17) VF (45) F (20) VG (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (10)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (7)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (11)

Downies (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (5)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (18)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Status International (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (1)