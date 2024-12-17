flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

