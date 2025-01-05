United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1685. Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Plume in centre only
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Spink (1)
