Shilling 1685. Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Plume in centre only

Obverse Shilling 1685 Plume in centre only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Shilling 1685 Plume in centre only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
5551 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
