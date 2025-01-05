Shilling 1685. Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)