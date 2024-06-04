flag
Threepence 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Threepence 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Threepence 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 611. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1685 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

