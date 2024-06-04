United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 611. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
