Threepence 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 611. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) VF25 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)