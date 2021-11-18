flag
Penny 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Penny 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Penny 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 7611 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

