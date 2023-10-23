Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2639 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

