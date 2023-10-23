United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2639 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
