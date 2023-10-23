flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2639 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1685 All English coins English tin coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access