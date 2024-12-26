flag
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 32198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

