United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 32198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1685 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
