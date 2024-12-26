United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
- DNW (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- San Martino (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1685 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search