Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (6) VF (24) F (20) FR (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (9)

DNW (5)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (7)

Morton & Eden (2)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (2)

San Martino (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (11)

Stack's (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)