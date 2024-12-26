flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1685 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
