Shilling 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3680 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
