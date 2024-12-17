flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Shilling 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Shilling 1685 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (7)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (12)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3680 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1685 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1685 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access