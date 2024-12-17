Shilling 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1685 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (12) XF (19) VF (35) F (20) VG (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VG10 (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (10) ANACS (1)

