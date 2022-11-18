Farthing 1685 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 . This tin coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)