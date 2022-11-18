flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1685 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1685 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1685 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 . This tin coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1685 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition FR
