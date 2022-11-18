United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1685 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1685
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1685 . This tin coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search