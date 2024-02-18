United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1685
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1685 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 21096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
