flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1685 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfpenny 1685 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1685 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 21096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1685 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1685 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1685 All English coins English tin coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access