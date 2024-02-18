Halfpenny 1685 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1685 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 21096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) F (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)