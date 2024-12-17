Farthing 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1684 . This tin coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

United Kingdom Farthing 1684 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
