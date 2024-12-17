United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1684 . This tin coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
