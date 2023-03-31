flag
Sixpence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction CNG - April 26, 2023
Seller CNG
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction 2020 Auctions - July 7, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1684 at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

