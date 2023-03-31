Sixpence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (19) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

London Coins (2)

Morton & Eden (3)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)