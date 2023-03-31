United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
