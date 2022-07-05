United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
