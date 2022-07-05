Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (4) G (2) FR (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)