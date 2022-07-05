flag
Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 3, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date August 3, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

