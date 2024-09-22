United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
- Katz (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
