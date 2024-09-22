flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1684 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1684 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1684 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1684 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1684 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1684 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access