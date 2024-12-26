United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
35916 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
