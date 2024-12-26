flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
35916 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 30, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1684 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access