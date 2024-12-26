Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

