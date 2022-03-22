Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21654 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) F (9) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (3)