United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21654 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search