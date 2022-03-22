flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21654 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 1, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
United Kingdom Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

