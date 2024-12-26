United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2899 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1291 $
Price in auction currency 1210 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
