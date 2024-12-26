flag
Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2899 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1291 $
Price in auction currency 1210 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - January 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
