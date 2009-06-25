United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 34759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (1)
