Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 34759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

