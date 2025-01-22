flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1686

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1686
Reverse Five guineas 1686
Five guineas 1686
Average price 50000 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Guinea 1686 First laureate head Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Guinea 1686 Second laureate head Elephant and castle
Average price 9400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Half Guinea 1686
Reverse Half Guinea 1686
Half Guinea 1686
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Half Guinea 1686
Reverse Half Guinea 1686
Half Guinea 1686 Elephant and castle
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1686 First laureated bust
Reverse Crown 1686 First laureated bust
Crown 1686 First laureated bust
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Halfcrown 1686 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1686 First laureated bust
Halfcrown 1686 First laureated bust
Average price 810 $
Sales
1 171
Obverse Shilling 1686
Reverse Shilling 1686
Shilling 1686
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Sixpence 1686
Reverse Sixpence 1686
Sixpence 1686
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1686
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1686
Fourpence (Groat) 1686
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Threepence 1686
Reverse Threepence 1686
Threepence 1686
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 11
Obverse Twopence 1686
Reverse Twopence 1686
Twopence 1686
Average price 120 $
Sales
2 21
Obverse Penny 1686
Reverse Penny 1686
Penny 1686
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 9

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1686
Reverse Halfpenny 1686
Halfpenny 1686
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Farthing 1686 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Farthing 1686 Cuirassed bust
Farthing 1686 Cuirassed bust
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 3
