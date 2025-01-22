Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
See all
See all
Photo requirements
First side
Second side
Second side
or
Search
Search
Search
Upload coin photo
Drag an image here
or
Select photos
Paste from clipboard
Photo requirements
Photo requirements
OK
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1686
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1686
Coins of United Kingdom 1686
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Tin
Gold coins
Five guineas 1686
Average price
50000 $
Sales
0
19
Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Average price
3800 $
Sales
0
18
Guinea 1686 First laureate head
Elephant and castle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Average price
3500 $
Sales
0
64
Guinea 1686 Second laureate head
Elephant and castle
Average price
9400 $
Sales
0
6
Half Guinea 1686
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
20
Half Guinea 1686
Elephant and castle
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
5
Silver coins
Crown 1686 First laureated bust
Average price
820 $
Sales
0
105
Halfcrown 1686 First laureated bust
Average price
810 $
Sales
1
171
Shilling 1686
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
75
Sixpence 1686
Average price
640 $
Sales
0
49
Fourpence (Groat) 1686
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
14
Threepence 1686
Average price
95 $
Sales
1
11
Twopence 1686
Average price
120 $
Sales
2
21
Penny 1686
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
9
Lead coins
Halfpenny 1686
Average price
980 $
Sales
0
4
Farthing 1686 Cuirassed bust
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
3
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Jan 22, 2025
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction
Dec 29, 2024
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send
Available by subscription
Get access