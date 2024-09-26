flag
Shilling 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Shilling 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Shilling 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4648 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction St James's - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction St James's - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1686 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
