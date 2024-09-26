United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4648 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
