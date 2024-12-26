flag
Half Guinea 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1686 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Half Guinea 1686 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

