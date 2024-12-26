Half Guinea 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition AU (7) XF (3) VF (3) F (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (10)