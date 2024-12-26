United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
