United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1686 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
